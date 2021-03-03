STARTINGPOINT GETS ACCEPTED INTO PLUG IN SOUTH LA ACCELERATOR’S 2ND COHORT POWERED BY PLUG-IN SOUTH LA
Customer operations and SaaS platform for service-based companies and teams selected as a promising technology startup by African-American and Latinx founders.REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redondo Beach, CA: Founded by technology entrepreneur, Ray McKenzie, StartingPoint is a SaaS customer operations and experience platform for service-based companies and shared services teams simplifying customer on-boarding, project management, service and helpdesk support, and team performance. StartingPoint provides companies and teams with efficient, lean customer operations platform that can be deployed and customized within one hour allowing team members to perform actions within five clicks. These core values help companies and teams save time and save money to decrease customer churn, retain their customers, ensure high customer satisfaction, and increase team productivity.
Since launch in June 2020, StartingPoint has made great strides in the technology and business community. Most recently, StartingPoint was accepted as one of 8 startups in Plug In South LA’s Accelerator is a 12-week program designed for high-potential Black and Latinx founders preparing for business development, operational growth, and fundraising for their businesses. Plug In South LA unlocks the potential of overlooked communities. They create growth solutions and provide critical resources for Black and Latinx founders with a startup network and ecosystem that is inclusive of economic growth and provides support to founders and entrepreneurs.
“Ray’s confidence, experience, and product timing made him, and StartingPoint, a perfect candidate for our Plug In South LA Accelerator. During a time when many businesses are rethinking and scaling back their internal operations, StartingPoint has been innovating solutions to help those businesses thrive,” stated Derek Smith, Founder, Plug In South LA. “We are confident that Ray’s leadership and our network will scale StartingPoint allowing the team to deliver value to businesses now and into the future”
StartingPoint was developed for service-based companies and teams to have a simple way to work. Shared services teams can utilize StartingPoint to simplify workflow and provide visibility to their internal customers. Professional services firms can utilize StartingPoint to provide a centralized point for customers and clients for all engagement. Companies and teams’ value effective and simple software that makes their work lives easier and allows their customers an easy way to communicate for their needs.
“StartingPoint is excited about our acceptance into the 2nd accelerator cohort of Plug In South LA,” stated Ray McKenzie, Founder and CEO of StartingPoint. “As we continue to innovate and grow our company, the lessons, principles, and best practices that we will learn will help us be better prepared for exponential growth. We are building the next revolutionary customer experience tool for shared services teams and service-based companies and teams and the guidance from the Plug In South LA network, participating mentors, and partners will help us increase our influence.”
StartingPoint is continuing its growth and expansion into service-based industries providing a simplified customer experience and ensuring high customer satisfaction. StartingPoint’s target customers are shared services enterprise teams and professional services companies and firms with high customer interaction.
StartingPoint released their initial SaaS offering in June 2020 and is now available for all companies and teams. For more information on the product, visit https://www.startingpoint.ai/ .
