“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1 – For the People Act of 2021 (Rep. Sarbanes – House Administration)

The Rule, which was adopted on Monday, provides for no further debate and made in order 56 amendments. A full list of amendments can be found here.

As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate through Democratic En Bloc #3. Tomorrow, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with Lesko Amendment #28.