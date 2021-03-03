Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Vernon Jordan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on the passing of Vernon Jordan:

“Vernon Jordan was a wonderful human being, an extraordinary example of a gentleman and a dynamic leader for civil rights.  From humble origins and having survived a vicious attack, he became the confidant of presidents and a source of advice and counsel to so many serving our nation in Congress.  I was honored to welcome Vernon as the keynote speaker for the annual Black History Month Breakfast in Maryland’s Fifth District some years ago, and I was glad to count him as a friend.  He will be remembered not only as a trailblazer but as a truly decent and honorable man, a person of wisdom and conviction, and a patriot who believed in the promise of America.  I join in offering my condolences to his wife Ann, to his daughter Vickee, to his grandchildren, and to the entire Jordan family.” 

