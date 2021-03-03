Hoyer Statement on the Withdrawal of Neera Tanden's Nomination

“I am disappointed that Neera Tanden has withdrawn her nomination, and I believe she would have been an excellent Director of the Office of Management and Budget. I commend her for stepping up to take on that role, and I understand her decision. I am certain that she will play an important role in the Biden-Harris Administration, and I look forward to working with her in whatever capacity that may be. Neera is a talented, smart, and dedicated American who has much to contribute in service to her country.”