WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on the withdrawal of Neera Tanden's nomination as Director of the Office of Management and Budget:
“I am disappointed that Neera Tanden has withdrawn her nomination, and I believe she would have been an excellent Director of the Office of Management and Budget. I commend her for stepping up to take on that role, and I understand her decision. I am certain that she will play an important role in the Biden-Harris Administration, and I look forward to working with her in whatever capacity that may be. Neera is a talented, smart, and dedicated American who has much to contribute in service to her country.”
You just read:
Hoyer Statement on the Withdrawal of Neera Tanden's Nomination
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.