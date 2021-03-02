Hoyer Discusses the American Rescue Plan on Showtime’s The Circus

Click here to watch the video.

“None of us would have ever perceived when we were elected voting for some $1.9 trillion... But the challenge, the danger, the consequences to Americans’ health and to our economy was such that this was warranted.”

“I think the Republicans are comforted in their policy of opposition because they believe the bill is going to pass. They think they're going to get the best of both worlds. They'll be able to pander to their hard line, don't do anything, don't wear a mask base, and at the same time not incur the wrath of those folks who see this as so necessary. So Republican opposition is somewhat of a sort of a free opposition stroke.”

“Five hundred thousand Americans have died. Thousands and thousands of businesses have either shut down or gone away. People are in food lines that never expected in their wildest dreams that they would need to be in a food line. I don't want this to sound corny, but I think the best politics for us… is to do the right thing.”