Hoyer Statement on Biden Administration Sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Biden Administration announced sanctions against Russian officials for the attempted murder and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny:

“It is entirely appropriate that President Biden should apply sanctions to associates of President Putin in response to the poisoning and political persecution of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.  Mr. Navalny sought to expose corruption among the oligarchic rulers of his country, speaking out against kleptocracy and abuses of power.  That he was not only targeted for assassination but also prosecuted on politically motivated charges and imprisoned demonstrates how little regard President Putin and his henchmen have for democracy, human rights, or the basic freedoms of speech and of the press. 

“Congress has been of one voice when it comes to ensuring that successive administrations have the tools needed to impose sanctions whenever justified, and I will continue to monitor the situation in Russia closely.  Today’s sanctions are a beginning, and I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to pursue additional sanctions on those responsible for Russia’s malign activities covering a range of areas. I continue to call on Russian authorities to release Mr. Navalny, allow full participation of opposition candidates and parties in elections, and cease its crackdown on those engaging in peaceful protest against corruption.”

