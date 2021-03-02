Tennessee Highway Patrol Terminates Trooper After Investigation

NASHVILLE --- Today, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry announced that Trooper Sammy Allen of the Nashville district has been terminated.

An incident took place between an arrestee and Trooper Sammy Allen at the Robertson County Jail. A THP supervisor witnessing the incident from a distance intervened and de-escalated the situation. During the investigation of the incident, serious concerns were raised on how Trooper Allen conducted himself, which prompted the Tennessee Highway Patrol to contact District Attorney General John Carney’s office.

General Carney’s office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct a criminal investigation. Trooper Allen was removed from his assigned duties and placed on discretionary leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Today, March 1st, Trooper Allen was terminated.

It is the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s policy to warn, suspend, demote or dismiss any employee whenever just or legal cause exists. Employees shall not commit any act that would reflect discredit upon themselves or the department while on or off-duty.