Tackling Tough Issues: Accompanying the Dying
Episcopal Diocese of Washington and the School for Christian Faith and Leadership Hosts a Two-part Series of Virtual Talks about what Dying People Need.
I have been privileged to be present with hundreds of people as they neared death. Drawing from what they taught me, my goal is to help others who want to support a loved one who is dying.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, the newly launched School for Christian Faith and Leadership hosts a two-part series of virtual talks with Chaplain Joan P. Maxwell about what dying people need.
In this time of Covid, the reality of death and dying is more openly discussed. But for some, the prospect of being with a dying friend or family member can bring up debilitating feelings of inadequacy and fear, sometimes so strong that they find excuses to stay away.
What do dying people need? What gets in their way? And what gets in our way? How can we find a sufficiently quiet place within ourselves to enable us to be present to the dying person as a source of comfort?
Join Chaplain Joan Maxwell as she explores these vital questions in a two-part zoom series in partnership with the School for Christian Faith and Leadership. Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
In today’s culture, when life’s inevitable end is often hidden and denied, Joan breaks open closed doors by sharing what she learned from her patients during 12 years as a hospital chaplain.
"I have been privileged to be present with hundreds of people as they neared death," Maxwell says. "Drawing from what they taught me, my goal is to help others who want to support a loved one who is dying.”
About the School for Christian Faith and Leadership
Launched in September of 2020 as a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, the School for Christian Faith and Leadership offered 18 courses and served over 700 people in its first few months. With a mission to inspire, equip, connect, and empower the people of God for faithful life and leadership, the program offerings aim to help participants to find their spark, connect to the wholeness of the human experience, strengthen their communities of care and justice, and reckon with our history of racism.
“We are slated for about 10-12 course offerings per quarter, ranging from nuts and bolts of how to run a church, to broader issues on spirituality, and everything in-between,” says the school’s director The Rev. Jenifer Gamber.
“My hope for this school is that it is a bearer of Jesus’ love in the world, a catalyst for flourishing in life for all people and their faith communities,” Rev. Gamber continued. “As humans, we all share a common quest for meaning and purpose in life, and this school is here to help equip people to find that meaning and to live as full human beings as God has created us to be.”
About Author & Speaker Joan P. Maxwell
Joan Paddock Maxwell was trained and served as a chaplain in three acute-care hospitals in the Washington, DC area. For six years as the palliative care chaplain at George Washington University Hospital, she served patients with life-threatening illnesses. Soul Support: Spiritual Encounters at Life’s End, Maxwell’s recently released memoir, serves as the inspiration for her talks and editorial contributions. The memoir tells intimate true stories of people coming to terms with their final days and offers stirring behind-the-scenes accounts of the many ways patients, their families and friends, and hospital staff all deal with death and dying. She received a Master of Theological Studies from Wesley Theological Seminary and was endorsed as a hospital chaplain by the Episcopal Church. Visit joanpmaxwell.com
