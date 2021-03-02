Rare 1,400± Acre East Caicos Development Opportunity to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with The Agency

This stunning parcel is a unique opportunity for development or for anyone eager to bask in the natural beauty of Turks and Caicos. A staggering 6,435± feet of pristine white sand beach frontage greets you upon arrival at the northern shore. East Caicos is considered the next Providenciales, and this parcel is the most prominent holding available. Its 1,400± acres provide more than enough room for a potential luxury marina, suite of vacation villas, or a massive five-star resort, plus an astounding golf course (or two!).

An eager developer can easily embrace this unique and unprecedented opportunity to introduce access to the entire East Caicos island via the parcel’s waterfront—it is not to be missed.” — Ian Hurdle, listing agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stunning 1,400± parcel of waterfront land in Turks & Caicos will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Ian Hurdle and Sean O’Neill of The Agency. Currently listed for $15.645 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on March 26–31 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This is an incredible venture for the discerning, business-minded individual,” stated Hurdle. “An eager developer can easily embrace this unique and unprecedented opportunity to introduce access to the entire East Caicos island via the parcel’s waterfront—it is not to be missed.”

The property (which consists of two parcels) is truly a blank slate for the grandest of ideas: East Caicos is considered the next Providenciales, and this offering is the most prominent holding available. Its 1,400± acres provide more than enough room for a potential luxury marina, suite of vacation villas, or a massive five-star resort, plus an astounding golf course (or two). Deep water along the northern shore allows opportunity for access by large boat, ideal for development. A staggering 6,435± feet of flawless northern beachfront spans from the northern beach to the southern water and banks of East Caicos—and is all just 15 miles from the South Caicos Airport and 30 miles to the historic and cultural hub of the Islands: Grand Turk.

“I think that this spectacular property is a great fit for the Concierge Auctions platform,” stated Craig A. Spencer, seller. “Their global reach will bring the offering amazing exposure, coupled with the strong team we are working with here on the ground in Turks and Caicos— I’m excited to see who the buyer will be and what they envision for one-of-a-kind site.”

Turks and Caicos is famous for its pristine white sand beaches and postcard-perfect turquoise waters. Providenciales is a vacationer’s dream and a well-established tourism hot spot, and this parcel presents a unique opportunity for early access to “the next Providenciales”. East Caicos, the Caribbean's largest uninhabited island, is truly a jewel in the Turks and Caicos Islands. It boasts beachfront, wetlands, woodlands, mangroves, and savannahs that are home to several rare native birds and other fauna. The closest infrastructure can be found in beautiful South Caicos and its main settlement, Cockburn Harbour, 15 miles away. Some of the best dives and one of the largest reef systems in the world can be found 30 miles away in Salt Cay. Glamorous Providenciales, with its suite of luxury hotels and resorts, is 45 miles away.

This East Caicos property is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.