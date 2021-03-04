WORLD SLEEP DAY 19TH MARCH 2021 - The best way to improve your sleep tonight is to let go of all effort to sleep
Sleep doesn't come through effort. It arrives on its own when we provide the right conditions.
The best way to improve your sleep tonight is to let go of all effort to sleep”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- None of those conditions requires a lot of effort, and they're very simple:
— Dr Seth J. Gillihan, PhD, LLC - Head of Therapy for Bloom
* Choose a standard bedtime and wake-up time. These times are based on careful records of an individual's sleep, and aim to match the time spent in bed to the average amount of sleep a person is actually getting. When we go to bed and get up at about the same time each day, our bodies and brains learn to expect sleep at the appropriate time.
* Stick to the sleep schedule regardless of how you sleep each night. This instruction is crucial to interrupt counterproductive efforts to regain lost sleep. If you had a bad night’s sleep and still get up on time, you're actually increasing your chances of sleeping well the next night.
Generally avoid naps during the day. Time spent awake is an investment in good sleep. Skipping the nap makes it more likely that you’ll be ready to sleep come night-time.
* Get out of bed if you're not falling asleep quickly. As soon as you know sleep is not imminent or you start to worry that you're not falling asleep, get out of bed—and return only when sleep is likely. Over time we can relearn that “Bed = Sleep,” rather than “Bed = Place-to-Worry-About-Sleep.”
Avoid “sleep aids” that hurt in the long run. External agents like alcohol knock us unconscious without providing high quality sleep. Part of the beauty of CBT-I is that it relies on your body’s own ability to generate sound, restorative sleep, without having to ingest any chemicals.
The best-tested treatments for insomnia rest on those simple principles. So offer yourself the right conditions, and release the outcome.
- Dr Seth J. Gillihan, PhD, LLC - Head of Therapy for Bloom
TOP TIPS:
* BEDTIME RECAP: Before you turn off the light, write down three things that went well today. Make sure to include the role you played in why they went well. Allow these good things to fill your mind as you drift off to sleep
