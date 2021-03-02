RE: 89 NORTHBOUND MM 49 ( BERLIN AREA)

The roadway is now back open. Please drive carefully

89 NORTHBOUND MM 49 ( BERLIN AREA)

I 89 North mm 49 just before exit 7 will be experiencing delays due to a traffic accident blocking one lane.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.