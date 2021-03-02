Middlesex Barracks- Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A300805

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME:03/01/21 at 1819 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Berlin

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 49

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Domingo Najera

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tyler, Texas

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbuilt

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailor

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 03/01/21 at approximately 1819 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle

crash on Interstate 89 North near Mile Marker 49 in Berlin. While enroute,

Troopers were advised the vehicle was a tractor trailor that was jack-knifed and

blocking the right lane of travel. The operator was out of the vehicle with no

injuries when Troopers arrived.

Investigation into this motor vehicle crash revealed the operator was traveling

Northbound on I89 when he drove over black ice. This led to him losing control

of his vehicle, causing it to jack-knife and crash into a guard rail. Interstate

89 North between exit 6 and 7 was shut down temporarily to allow for removal of

the vehicle.