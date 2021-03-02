Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,273 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks- Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A300805                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex                                  

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:03/01/21 at 1819 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Berlin

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 49

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and ice

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Domingo Najera

AGE: 60    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tyler, Texas

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbuilt

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailor

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 03/01/21 at approximately 1819 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle

crash on Interstate 89 North near Mile Marker 49 in Berlin. While enroute,

Troopers were advised the vehicle was a tractor trailor that was jack-knifed and

blocking the right lane of travel. The operator was out of the vehicle with no

injuries when Troopers arrived.

 

Investigation into this motor vehicle crash revealed the operator was traveling

Northbound on I89 when he drove over black ice. This led to him losing control

of his vehicle, causing it to jack-knife and crash into a guard rail. Interstate

89 North between exit 6 and 7 was shut down temporarily to allow for removal of

the vehicle.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks- Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.