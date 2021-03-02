Middlesex Barracks- Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A300805
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME:03/01/21 at 1819 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 North
TOWN: Berlin
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 49
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Domingo Najera
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tyler, Texas
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbuilt
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailor
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 03/01/21 at approximately 1819 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle
crash on Interstate 89 North near Mile Marker 49 in Berlin. While enroute,
Troopers were advised the vehicle was a tractor trailor that was jack-knifed and
blocking the right lane of travel. The operator was out of the vehicle with no
injuries when Troopers arrived.
Investigation into this motor vehicle crash revealed the operator was traveling
Northbound on I89 when he drove over black ice. This led to him losing control
of his vehicle, causing it to jack-knife and crash into a guard rail. Interstate
89 North between exit 6 and 7 was shut down temporarily to allow for removal of
the vehicle.