The FactoringClub Awards SouthStar Capital the “Best Factoring Company of 2021”

SouthStar Capital Awarded Best Factoring Company of 2021

SouthStar Capital's "Best Factoring Company of 2021" award is based on their integrity, value, proven track record, quality service, personal care, and passion.

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SouthStar Capital, with headquarters in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, is excited to announce they have been awarded the “Best Factoring Company of 2021” by the FactoringClub, a premier online factoring resource in 31 states and 105 cities in the US and Canada. This award is based on SouthStar’s commitment to integrity, value, a proven track record, quality service, personal care, and passion. The FactoringClub’s award winning companies represent the cream of the crop in the factoring industry, based on great terms, solid customer service, and outstanding leadership.

Factoring is a form of business financing where a company leverages its accounts receivable to meet their immediate capital needs. The factor advances a percentage of the company’s outstanding invoice(s), this frees up the business’s cash flow, so they have the capital needed for such things as payroll or taking on larger jobs. Factoring is not a loan, so debt is not acquired.

SouthStar Capital is a private lender based in the greater Charleston, SC market, with offices throughout the US. They provide Factoring, as well as a broad range of other solutions, such as Asset Based Lending, Equipment Leasing, DIP Financing, Purchase Order Financing, and Government Contract Financing, to businesses nationwide. SouthStar has been in business for over 13 years, providing businesses with custom funding solutions that few factoring companies can match.

“We go beyond just providing working capital to our clients, we care about their success and take the time to understand their business. Our vast product offerings and industry experience allow us to provide the best solution for our client’s long-term growth.” says Bernard Linney, President at SouthStar Capital.

SouthStar caters to a wide range of industries, including, but not limited to, manufacturing, technology, staffing, government contractors, communications, distributors, transportation, business services, and startups.

For more information on their award or SouthStar Capital’s services, visit their website at www.southstar.com.

