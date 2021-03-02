Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,273 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: New Library Collections Document COVID-19 Pandemic

Three posters depicting life during the pandemic: two women (one a nurse) wearing masks, the third is a picture of a teacher teaching via a computer

As the world marks the one-year anniversary of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Library of Congress has been collecting materials and documenting this time in history through a variety of initiatives.

The Library’s rapid-response collecting since the start of lockdowns and social distancing measures over the past year has included acquiring photographs that document the pandemic’s impact on individuals and communities, capturing artists’ responses to the outbreak, mapping the pandemic’s spread and archiving the world’s response online.

Click here for more information.

You just read:

Latest News: New Library Collections Document COVID-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.