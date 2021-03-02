Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring Begins Development of New Formulations for Mental Health and Women’s Health
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, a nutraceutical research company with an emphasis on supplementation of the endocannabinoid system, is pleased to announce that it has begun developing new formulations designed to help patients with mental health and women’s health issues. The new formulations will be developed to help those particularly struggling to overcome PTS, depression, ADHD, bi-polar, endometriosis, immunodeficiency, and weight management.
A recent survey from the Centers for Disease Control showed that from June 24-30, 2020, adults in the U.S. reported “considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19.” The CDC survey also found that 40.9% of 5,470 respondents reported an adverse mental or behavioral health condition, including symptoms of anxiety disorder or depressive disorder, trauma-related symptoms, new or increased substance use, or thoughts of suicide. The need for mental health awareness and clinical research to develop more effective formulations is greater now than ever before.
”I am so very pleased to announce our focus in Mental Health and Women’s Health phytocannabinoid treatments. We are shining a light on the fact that this patient population has been forgotten in drug development. In addition, with the negative impacts this pandemic has had on mental health, we feel a responsibility to step up and provide relief,” stated Christina DiArcangelo, CEO of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Inc.
Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring is working diligently to have its first round of formulations complete by Q2, 2021.
About Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring
Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring is a nutraceutical research company with the fundamental premise that phytocannabinoid supplementation of the endocannabinoid system through the use of cannabinoids and other nutraceuticals will improve health.
About Christina DiArcangelo
Christina DiArcangelo, CEO of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Inc., has forged a world-class reputation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry over the past 22 years. Her engagements have led to numerous industry awards, keynote speaking engagements, and a multitude of global clinical trials. Christina has also worked on several drugs that received FDA approval. Throughout the course of Christina's career, she has acted in various capacities for global clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies.
