March trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Is it that time of year again? Yes, it’s fish stocking time! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 23,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during March.

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about these fun fisheries!

American Falls Reservoir– This large waterbody on the Snake River provides abundant boating opportunity. Additionally, there is good shoreline fishing near the west side boat ramp located by the dam. These fish will be stocked once ice is off.

Bannock Reservoir– Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing at a six-acre pond with many recreational amenities nearby. There are sand volleyball courts, a playground, soccer fields, basketball courts, a swimming area with beach, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access at the pond.

Bear River below Oneida Dam– These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.

Bear River below Alexander Dam– This “tucked-away” section of river can provide some awesome fishing opportunity for those willing to walk along the banks.

Crystal Springs Pond– This 5-acre, spring-fed pond in Springfield offers good fishing opportunity for all ages and abilities. A large parking area and paved path around the pond provides easy access.

Edson Fichter Pond– This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home. Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails. However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a “puppy pond” built just for them on the same property.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.