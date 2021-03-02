Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SEC RULE CHANGE

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentry Technology Corporation

Peter L. Murdoch President & CEO (631) 739-2000

Sentry Technology Corporation (OTC Markets: SKVY) announced today recently adopted final amendments to the Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11 requiring various filings and disclosures by June 30, 2021 will impact future trading in the Company’s shares. The Company has determined it will not meet the new filing requirements. Consequently, the Company’s shares will no longer be available for public trading after the June 30, 2021 SEC deadline.

Sentry Technology Corporation designs, manufactures, sells and installs Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) solutions. Our CCTV product line features VideoRailway™ and SmartTrack™, a proprietary, traveling camera technology. More information can be found at www.sentrytechnology.com.

This press release may include information that could constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements may involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results encompassed within the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those matters disclosed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

