Canada-Romania Partnership in Nuclear Technologies Event
March 2 & 3, 2021 the OCNI, ROMATOM, Nuclearelectrica and the Embassy of Canada to Romania held the “Canada-Romania Partnership in Nuclear Technologies” event.PICKERING, ON, CANADA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of March 2 & 3, 2021 the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries. ROMATOM, Energynomics, Nuclearelectrica and the Embassy of Canada to Romania held the “Canada-Romania Partnership in Nuclear Technologies” event showcasing the long-standing cooperative relationship between the nuclear industries in both countries and to discuss perspectives of new nuclear projects.
The event marked the 25th anniversary of Unit 1 of Cernavoda NPP entering commercial operation in 1996, which marked the start of the beneficial cooperation of Romanian and Canadian companies which also made possible the commissioning of the first Romanian nuclear reactor and the construction and completion of Unit 2 of Cernavoda NPP which entered commercial operation in 2007.
The two-day event featured 50 speakers covering topics including the role of nuclear energy in the future energy mix; strategy/policy aspects; new nuclear projects in Canada and Romania, including Cernavoda NPP Units 3 & 4 and Unit 1 refurbishment; the successful refurbishment of Darlington Unit 2; nuclear regulatory issues; fuel cycle and waste management; Small Modular Reactors; innovation applications of nuclear power in non-electricity applications; clean hydrogen production; a discussion on supply chain cooperation between the Romanian and Canadian nuclear companies; and a special session that shared knowledge and best practices between universities specializing in nuclear education, as both countries recognize the importance of attracting, training and retaining the highly qualified workforce for current and upcoming projects.
The event was opened by H.E. Annick Goulet, Ambassador of Canada to Romania, Bulgaria and Republic of Moldova, Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade – Honorary Mary Ng and the Romanian State Secretary Dan Drăgan, Ministry of Energy.
“From utilities to operators, regulators and research laboratories to waste management and advanced manufacturing, strengthening trade and cross-cultural expertise in clean energy and nuclear technology and investing in nuclear technology will play an important role in helping us achieve an inclusive and sustainable recovery from Covid-19, here in Canada and around the world. It will also help us achieve our Government’s commitment to reaching zero emissions by 2050 and will continue to play a vital part in the global quest for safe, clean, renewable energy.” - Hon. Mary Ng, P.C., M.P, Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
“Today, Canada and Romania are working together, through the use of nuclear energy, towards the next phase of Romania’s energy development and decarbonization goals. Canada and the Canadian nuclear industry are looking forward to working with their Romanian counterparts on the refurbishment and new builds at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant. Moreover, the Canadian industry is keen to extend its partnership with Romanian companies with expertise in CANDU beyond the Romanian market and tackle projects in Canada and in other countries.” - H.E. Annick Goulet, Ambassador of Canada to Romania, Bulgaria and Republic of Moldova
“Cooperation with the Canadian nuclear industry is a crucial factor in completing the two new units at Cernavoda NPP, within a broader Euro-Atlantic context. Their commissioning, together with the extension of the lifespan of Unit 1, will make a substantial contribution to achieving the environmental targets assumed by Romania, but also to strengthening energy security of supply and welfare at national and regional levels. The relationship between the two industries, from Romania and Canada, was successfully tested at the completion of the two units in operation at Cernavoda, completed in 1996, Unit 1, respectively 2007, Unit 2.” – Teodor Chirica, Honorary President of ROMATOM.
“In Romania, today, nuclear power ensures 11.000 jobs which could increase to 20.000 jobs once the new nuclear projects are initiated. The capability of the Romanian nuclear industry is evaluated at EUR 1 - 1,6 billion, representing about 30% of the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning works of Cernavoda NPP Units 3 and 4, which is a significant contribution. The Romanian nuclear industry looks forward to the emerging new nuclear projects in both countries and for opportunities to further cooperate” – Lucian Rusu, President of ROMATOM.
“The Canadian-Romanian partnership in nuclear has significant importance for Nuclearelectrica and the excellent safety track record and robustness of the technology used in Units 1 and 2 gives credit to our long-term cooperation. Nuclearelectrica is member of CANDU Owners Group and has worked side by side with other nuclear power plants in the CANDU family to deploy the highest standards of safety and efficiency. Looking towards the future, Romania is firmly engaged down the path of further developing its nuclear program with ambitious strategic projects with national and regional positive social, economic and environmental impact: the extension of nuclear capacity through Cernavoda NPP Units 3 and 4 project, the refurbishment of Unit 1, the Tritium Removal facility as well as innovative projects such as the development of the SMR technology, Cobalt 60 production and clean hydrogen production for which nuclear can be an economically feasible solution due to its baseload capacity. We see the Canadian-Romanian partnership in nuclear technology as an accelerator of new nuclear projects to market and we wish to capitalize on the existing expertise and know how available on both sides.” – Cosmin Ghita, Nuclearelectrica CEO
“OCNI is very pleased to work closely with our Romanian supply chain partner ROMATOM, SNN, and the Canadian Embassy in bringing together Romanian and Canadian nuclear industry leaders and technical experts to discuss a variety of important topics covering major nuclear projects in both countries that will contribute to both national and global climate change mitigation and save lives through the production of medical isotopes, while creating and sustaining thousands of high-quality jobs in Romania and Canada. We are proud of the 50 years of collaboration between Romania and Canada in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and look forward to another 50 years of collaboration on nuclear electricity generation as well as on new applications of nuclear technology in health care and green hydrogen production.” – Ron Oberth, OCNI CEO
Event details: https://bit.ly/3r4dOed
Event partners:
• About ROMATOM
• About Nuclearelectrica
• About the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI)
Sarina Harrison, Events Coordinator
Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI)
+1 905-839-0073
email us here