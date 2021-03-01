Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Auditor McGuiness: Delaware’s CARES Act Funding Spend Increases by $5 Million Over Previous Week

DOVER, DELAWARE – Delaware state agencies have so far spent 70.7 percent of the $927 million the state received in federal CARES Act funding, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said today.

“Delawareans deserve to know exactly where that federal money is being spent and how it is helping them as they struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGuiness said. “That’s why I developed a CARES Act Fund Tracker on my website – to let taxpayers see a breakdown of how much money each state agency has spent.”

As of Feb. 26, 2021, $655.6 million had been spent, which represents an increase of $5 million over the previous week. Since Thanksgiving, Delaware has spent an average of about $11 million per week.

Other highlights:

  • The Department of Labor has spent about 85 percent of its $197.47 million allotment.
  • The Office of Management and Budget has spent about 15 percent of its $160.52 million allotment.

In March 2020, the federal government passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided payments to state and local governments as they navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on its population, Delaware received $927.23 million.

The CARES Act Fund Tracker can be found on the Auditor’s Office website here. The site is updated each Monday.

Learn about the Delaware Auditor’s Office at https://auditor.delaware.gov.

Contact: Alaina Sewell, Executive Assistant, Alaina.Sewell@delaware.gov, 302-857-3931

 

###

