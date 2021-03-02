Off Lease Only Miami Named 2021 DealerRater Used Car Dealer of the Year
For the 3rd year in a row, Off Lease only Miami has won the most coveted distinction as DealerRater’s National Used Car Dealer of the Year.
Winning the 2021 DealerRater of the Year Award for the third year in a row is great recognition for how hard our teams work to delight our customers throughout their car-buying experience”PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealerRater Used Car Dealer of the Year 2021
— Alan McLaren, Chief Operating Officer, Off Lease Only
DealerRater the premier “consumer to consumer" review platform providing auto shoppers with the real-world experiences of fellow shoppers in the market. These customers are not paid or compensated in any way for their participation. DealerRater simply provides a platform for car buyers to express their feelings about their recent car purchase. Good or bad, folks “tell it like it is” so other car shoppers can be informed about the dealer they are about to buy from. Car dealers, like Off Lease Only Miami have no control over the content or context of their customer’s comments.
As one of the largest used car dealers in Florida, Off Lease Only Miami has always strived to go above and beyond when it comes to customer service. General manager Ray Rodriguez said "Customer service is job one at Off Lease Only Miami. Our staff is trained to treat every customer like they would want to be treated. We operate by the Golden Rule around here and receiving the 2021 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year award, proves that works.”
While 2020 brought a number of historic changes to our world, including in the car industry, Off Lease Only Miami adapted quickly to continue providing its 5-star customer experience. Alan McLaren, Chief Operating Officer for Off Lease Only added “Across all our stores, we introduced, updated or expanded virtual walk arounds, online buying, and home delivery to meet our customers’ evolving needs in this new, more challenging environment. We are especially proud of our Off Lease Only Miami team’s execution; our customers can get the car of their dreams, while still experiencing the amazing customer service that Off Lease Only is known for. Winning the 2021 DealerRater of the Year Award for the third year in a row is great recognition for how hard our teams work to delight our customers throughout their car-buying experience.”
If you are searching for a nearly-new used car go to OffLeaseOnly.com right now. From anywhere in the country, and from any of our locations, you can experience this award-winning customer care for yourself. Or you can stop by the Off Lease Only Miami showroom at 5580 NW 145th St. and see what all the buzz is about!
For more information, please contact Off Lease Only Chief Marketing Officer Sean Popen at 1-561-598-6370.
About Off Lease Only
Founded in 2004, Off Lease Only is one of the largest volume used-car dealerships in the United States. With four state-of-the-art retail locations in North Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Miami, Orlando and soon also Bradenton (near Tampa), Off Lease Only helps buyers to skip the depreciation and save thousands of dollars on more than 4,000 low mileage 2017-2020 cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. Off Lease Only has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, is recognized as an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer and has received recognition multiple times as DealerRater’s “Used Car Dealer of the Year for the Entire United States” based on consumer reviews.
###
Sean Popen
Off Lease Only
+1 561-598-6370
email us here