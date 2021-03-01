NYS Clinical Advisory Task Force Recommends J&J Vaccine

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously recommended use of Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, following the FDA's advisory committee's recommendation for emergency use authorization. New York expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, pending final FDA authorization. The added doses will supplement New York State's expected Week 12 supply of 422,780 first doses and 290,500 second doses from Pfizer and Moderna, for a total of approximately 878,080 doses. This will be New York State's highest-ever weekly vaccine allocation.

"One year ago today, the unimaginable tragedy of COVID-19 began for New Yorkers. We've faced great pain and loss over the last 365 days, but there's reason to be hopeful for the future, and the state's Clinical Advisory Task Force's recommendation of the next vaccine for COVID is part of that ongoing convalescence," Governor Cuomo said. "Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine with less restrictive storage requirements will make it easier for the state to reach more New Yorkers, faster. There's a lot of work ahead, but this vaccine's approval gives us cause for optimism as we move forward to a post-COVID future."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is single dose and there are fewer restrictions on its storage. New York State is finalizing plans for the vaccine's prioritization and distribution with partners.

On September 24, 2020, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State would form an independent Clinical Advisory Task Force comprised of leading scientists, doctors, and health experts who will review every COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the federal government, and will advise New York State on the vaccine's safety and effectiveness in fighting the virus. The task force later recommended the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.