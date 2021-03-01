Attorney General James Receives Referral Letter to Investigate Allegations of Sexual Harassment Against Governor Cuomo

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the executive chamber issued a referral letter granting her request to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo:

“Today, the executive chamber transmitted a referral letter to our office, providing us the authority to move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo. This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. As the letter states, at the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report.”

Yesterday, Attorney General James announced she would appoint a special deputy to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo.

Below, is text of the letter linked above:

Dear Attorney General James,

The Governor is hereby making a referral pursuant to Executive Law Section §63 (8) for you to select an independent law firm to conduct an inquiry into allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the Governor.

As provided in Executive Law §63 (8), that private attorney or private attorneys, may be designated as Special Deputy Attorney General or Assistant Deputy Attorney General, to conduct the review.

Nothing in this letter is intended to constrain or limit any of the powers inherent in Executive Law §63 (8). Due to the nature of this review, however, the weekly reports contemplated by Executive Law §63 (8) will not be approved by or transmitted to the Executive. At the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report.

All New York State employees have been directed to cooperate fully with this review. I will serve as point of contact for any witness interviews or document production for the Executive Chamber and will connect you with appropriate counsel in any other agency or entity for any documents or witnesses necessary for the review.

Sincerely,

Beth Garvey Special Counsel and Senior Advisor