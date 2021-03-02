Brain Injury Awareness Month: Video Highlights The Impact of Traumatic Brain Injury on Children and Their Families
More support must be given to the thousands of American children living with traumatic brain injury, and their families.”PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new video from New York brain injury lawyers, De Caro & Kaplen, LLP sheds light on the impact of a traumatic brain injury on a child, their parents, and loved ones.
— Michael V. Kaplen
The short video, titled “The Little Bird Who Forgot How To Fly: Caring For A Child With Traumatic Brain Injury”, tells the anthropomorphic tale of a baby bird who experiences a sudden change in character (and a regression in cognitive ability and behavior) after suffering a brain injury. Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm and Chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America, explains why they chose to tell the story in this way:
“We wanted to focus on a serious and important subject — the impact of traumatic brain injury on children and their families — but we also wanted a lightness of touch. We chose to use a family of birds (rather than human characters) and soft visuals, to ensure the video was accessible to both children and their parents, and to minimize distress.”
But despite the visual lightness, De Caro insists the core message of the video is not subdued, “The experiences of the baby bird — a regression in cognitive ability and change in character — are shared by tens, perhaps hundreds of thousands of American children living with the long term effects of traumatic brain injury. While treading delicately, we were also determined to get the facts out there, and to bring attention to this public health emergency with life-long consequences.”
While “emergency” may seem a strong word to use, it is supported by CDC statistics which show that over 23,000 American children were hospitalized with serious traumatic brain injury in 2014. Indeed, according to The Brain Injury Association of America, the voice of brain injury in the USA, traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of disability in American children.
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP partner Michael V. Kaplen, a three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, has called for more support for children and their families living with the consequences of traumatic brain injury, “A traumatic brain injury can affect the entire trajectory of a child’s life. In the short term it can change the entire family dynamic, and in the medium to long-term it can impact the child’s ability to be successful in school, obtain or retain a job, and adapt to the increased demands of adult life. More awareness is needed on the same scale as this urgent public health crisis, and more support must be given to the thousands of American children living with traumatic brain injury, and their families.”
The release of the video coincides with the first week of Brain Injury Awareness Month, an annual public awareness campaign led by the Brain Injury Association of America. This year’s survivor-focused campaign “More Than My Brain Injury, aims to destigmatize the injury, highlighting the diversity of the population, and empowering survivors.
The video, “The Little Bird Who Forgot How To Fly: Caring For A Child With Traumatic Brain Injury” can be viewed on De Caro & Kaplen’s website and YouTube channel.
Michael V. Kaplen
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP
(914) 747 4410
email us here
The Little Bird Who Forgot How To Fly: Caring For A Child With Traumatic Brain Injury