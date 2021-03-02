Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,874 in the last 365 days.

A whole lot of Nigerian schoolgirls rescued days after kidnapping

The 279 girls were abducted on Friday by armed men who raided their state-run school in Nigeria’s northwest Zamfara State, a high-ranking government official with knowledge of the incident told CNN.

Yusuf Idris, a spokesman for the regional governor, said Tuesday the girls had been safely returned and were all accounted for. He did not comment when asked whether a ransom was paid for their release.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Twitter that he was “pleased” the ordeal “has come to a happy end without any incident.”

“We are working hard to bring an end to these grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping. The Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers,” he said.

The girls’ abduction is the latest in a string of similar kidnapping cases in Nigeria. At least 42 people were kidnapped from a state-run school last month and later released, and more than 300 schoolboys were taken and later freed in December.

These incidents have raised questions about the…

You just read:

A whole lot of Nigerian schoolgirls rescued days after kidnapping

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.