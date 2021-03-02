Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former New York Occasions reporter breaks silence after being ousted amid racial slur controversy

McNeil, who was the newspaper’s top health and science reporter, departed The Times in February, two weeks after a story in The Daily Beast revealed complaints regarding his conduct while serving as an expert guide for students during a 2019 junket to Peru. Among the complaints, the most serious was that McNeil had used the n-word while aiming to clarify a student’s question that concerned the language.

In his first public comments since his resignation, McNeil contended that news organizations — primarily The Daily Beast — inaccurately portrayed what took place during the 2019 junket and expressed disapproval toward The Times management for what he depicted as having hamstrung him from addressing the matter in his own way. The comments were made in a lengthy four-part series of pieces published online.

“We support Donald’s right to have his say,” The Times said in a short statement . Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, told CNN Business in a statement that…

Former New York Occasions reporter breaks silence after being ousted amid racial slur controversy

Distribution channels: World & Regional


