McDonald’s CEO responds after report alleges sexual harassment amongst employees

“Let me say plainly: every single person working under the Arches must have a safe and respectful work environment,” Kempczinski wrote Sunday. “Sexual harassment in the workplace is an affront to everything we stand for as a system.”

The letter follows a “CBS Sunday Morning” story that included allegations from female employees saying that they have been discriminated against and faced sexual harassment at work from male employees.

Although more than 90% of McDonald’s US locations are franchisee-owned, the CBS News report detailed allegations of a broader underlying trend: Dozens of women “from across the country [had] remarkably similar accounts of workplace abuse and harassment,” CBS News said.

One woman told CBS News that a male co-worker would grab her breasts using tongs in front of other employees. Another woman, working at a different McDonald’s, said male coworkers made lewd comments and touched her inappropriately. Both employees said they complained to McDonald’s franchisee…

