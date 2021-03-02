Abyde expands HIPAA compliance solutions to serve enterprise-level organizations

Abyde Enterprise is a game-changer for larger organizations and just another example of how Abyde is revolutionizing HIPAA compliance. ” — Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution designed for independent providers, today announced the launch of a new complementary Enterprise product designed with medium to large organizations in mind.

HIPAA compliance has remained a priority for the Office for Civil Rights with historic enforcement activity in 2020. Recently announced audit data revealed only 2% of covered entities met all HIPAA compliance requirements, and only 14% completed the required Security Risk Analysis to assess their physical, technical and administrative safeguards.

For larger organizations, implementing an efficient HIPAA compliance program for multiple locations has remained a daunting task. Abyde Enterprise works to solve these HIPAA headaches, allowing HIPAA program administrators to easily navigate between locations, view their compliance program at a glance, and simplify shared compliance responsibilities with an innovative multi-user functionality. The complementary product reimagines Abyde’s already industry-leading features, which guide providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements, with new tools and reporting capabilities to better serve organizations who have 2 to 2,000 locations.

“Abyde Enterprise is a game-changer for larger organizations and just another example of how Abyde is revolutionizing HIPAA compliance,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We’re thrilled to bring to market a one-of-a-kind solution that will truly make HIPAA compliance as easy as possible for companies who must effectively manage multiple locations.”

“Abyde Enterprise is all I’m ever going to need for HIPAA compliance,” said Amanda Bailey from Triad Eye, an Abyde user who recently upgraded to Enterprise. “I’ve been really impressed how Abyde Enterprise might be even easier to use than standard Abyde - which I could have never thought was possible! Every multi-location practice out there should be using Abyde Enterprise!”

