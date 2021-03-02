Webinar to explore Pro Tips on How to Plan, Design, Integrate and Monetize Facilities for Esports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview, a global leader in visualization products, today announced that the company will continue its’ series of webinars to address evolving market needs and design requirements amid the covid19 pandemic. The second webinar will feature a live panel of gaming, sports, entertainment, and audio-visual experts to discuss the importance of a holistic design approach with key vendor relationships for the growing Esports market.

WHAT: Esports facilities are not a one size fits all. As an industrial leader in display systems, Primeview will be moderating a panel that consists of design experts from Alpha Video, IVCI, AVISPL, Henderson Engineering, Osports Architecture and Misfits Gaming.

WHEN: March 5th, 2021 at 1:45pm EST via ZOOM (registration in advance required).

WHY ATTEND: with people around the world feeling more excited and engaged in Esports gaming more than ever, it is critical for both existing and new facility designs to evaluate what systems are important to plan for and how can they proactively monetize with advancements in technology. In this webinar, veteran sports entertainment, and audiovisual practitioners, will discuss why it is of critical importance to vendors, customers, and partners to work together to build the facility of the future. From sizing, staff, design flaws, today's challenges, and intelligent systems.

The audience will learn:

* Space planning, what to look for in a new space?

* What does the market look like for Esports in higher education?

* Where is the next level Esports facilities going?

* How can teams better utilize in venue screens and signs for their events?

* What are the effects of Esports facilities designs due to Covid19?

* Who on your staff is responsible for selecting, operating, and maintaining your technology systems?

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NwDKRTJyRmWsvKS9IGnRLw

ABOUT PRIMEVIEW:

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true “one-stop shop” for display solutions. The company’s solutions can be found in control rooms, board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.primeviewglobal.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.