THE INTERNET COMMISSION BEGINS SECOND REPORTING CYCLE: PEARSON AND TWITCH JOIN DIGITAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVE

Following the launch of its Accountability Report 1.0, the Internet Commission has announced two new reporting partners for its second cycle: Pearson and Twitch

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Internet Commission’s first Accountability Report was an independent evaluation of the content moderation practices from a selection of high-profile brands including the BBC, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Tinder. The findings focused on eight key areas, including safety by design, age assurance technologies and moderator welfare, and highlighted examples of relevant practices throughout.Angela Hession, Global VP of Trust & Safety at Twitch, explains their decision to join the initiative: “The safety of our global community is our top priority and our biggest area of investment. As such, we are excited to be working with the Internet Commission this year as part of their accountability reporting. Their process of independent review and cross-industry benchmarking provides a unique tool to evaluate the management of online spaces, something which video streaming must be part of”.The Internet Commission’s inaugural report received high praise from civil society groups, with Carnegie UK Trust’s William Perrin OBE noting “The very act of explaining processes openly to an independent body helps to build trust and point out where improvements can be made”.“Having seen the results of the Internet Commission’s first Accountability Report, we are looking forward to being part of the second cycle” commented Shaun Kelly, Global Director of Safeguarding at Pearson. “Engaging with wider stakeholder groups is an essential dialogue for the sustainability of digital business”.In addition, Match Group has announced an extension to their partnership: “The Internet Commission has played a key role in helping us confirm the efficacy of our safety policies, procedures and tools. Our continued involvement with their accountability reviews will not only help our communities stay safe, but aid us in achieving our goal of sparking meaningful connections that positively impact society”, said Jared Sine, Match Group’s Chief Legal Officer & Secretary.To hear more about the Internet Commission’s process, or if your organisation is interested in joining the second cycle, please see the contact details.