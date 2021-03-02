LINGTEA Launches Global Online Mall In the USA
Popular Korean Recovery Drink offers Best Hydration Complex and Natural Answer to DehydrationLOS ANGELES, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LINGTEA, maker of the best hydration powder brand in Korea, announced the official launch of its global online mall. Lingtea is now available for purchase in the United States as the answer to essential post-workout dehydration recovery. Lingtea has been the most successful competitor to artificial, caffeine-heavy energy drinks because Lingtea is a premium, natural and refreshing drink.
“We are pleased to introduce Lingtea, now available for purchase in the United States,” said a spokesperson for LINGTEA. “Our story is unique. In 2016, army physicians formulated Lingtea as an alternative to treating sick patients under challenging field conditions. Doctors were frustrated with the limitations of treating patients under difficult circumstances, especially when administering IV fluids to rehydrate soldiers outdoors in freezing temperatures. One packet of the light and portable powder mixed with sixteen ounces of water is a great alternative to IV fluid injections and provides comparable, beneficial results.”
The LHC, Lingtea Hydration Complex accelerates twice as much hydration in the body with its unique recovery combination. Lingtea also has a significant positive effect on blood plasma level replenishment. The drink provides complete post-exercise recovery in a beverage that is non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and sugar free. Lingtea is a completely vegan combination of natural ingredients and has absolutely no caffeine, food coloring or artificial additives or preservatives.
During 2018 and now in 2021, LINGTEA has donated over 129,000 servings of its lemon and peach-flavored hydration products to COVID-19 front-line healthcare professionals. The LINGTEA company continues to give back to the community. To celebrate the launch of its online global mall, customers will receive free shipping, a free Lingtea bottle and a special 40% discount.
For more information https://drink-lingtea.com/
