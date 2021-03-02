Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,880 in the last 365 days.

LINGTEA Launches Global Online Mall In the USA

Lingtea

Lingtea

Popular Korean Recovery Drink offers Best Hydration Complex and Natural Answer to Dehydration

LOS ANGELES, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LINGTEA, maker of the best hydration powder brand in Korea, announced the official launch of its global online mall. Lingtea is now available for purchase in the United States as the answer to essential post-workout dehydration recovery. Lingtea has been the most successful competitor to artificial, caffeine-heavy energy drinks because Lingtea is a premium, natural and refreshing drink.

“We are pleased to introduce Lingtea, now available for purchase in the United States,” said a spokesperson for LINGTEA. “Our story is unique. In 2016, army physicians formulated Lingtea as an alternative to treating sick patients under challenging field conditions. Doctors were frustrated with the limitations of treating patients under difficult circumstances, especially when administering IV fluids to rehydrate soldiers outdoors in freezing temperatures. One packet of the light and portable powder mixed with sixteen ounces of water is a great alternative to IV fluid injections and provides comparable, beneficial results.”

The LHC, Lingtea Hydration Complex accelerates twice as much hydration in the body with its unique recovery combination. Lingtea also has a significant positive effect on blood plasma level replenishment. The drink provides complete post-exercise recovery in a beverage that is non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and sugar free. Lingtea is a completely vegan combination of natural ingredients and has absolutely no caffeine, food coloring or artificial additives or preservatives.

During 2018 and now in 2021, LINGTEA has donated over 129,000 servings of its lemon and peach-flavored hydration products to COVID-19 front-line healthcare professionals. The LINGTEA company continues to give back to the community. To celebrate the launch of its online global mall, customers will receive free shipping, a free Lingtea bottle and a special 40% discount.

For more information https://drink-lingtea.com/

END
###

Hugh Taylor
HB Publications, LLC
email us here

You just read:

LINGTEA Launches Global Online Mall In the USA

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.