Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,900 in the last 365 days.

iXensor CEO talks about reopening the economy with peace of mind via its digital health solution for COVID-19 testing

iXensor CEO presents the PixoTest COVID-19 Antigen Test and PixoHealth Pass solutions

iXensor CEO talks about reopening the economies with peace of mind

In the digital-savvy era, we harness the power of digital connectivity, combining Taiwan’s strengths in ICT and biotech, to shape out the world’s first total solution of smart COVID-19 management. ”
— Dr. Carson Chen
BONN, GERMANY, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most major economies continue to strive against rising infections and deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, Taiwan has set itself up for an economic revival due to its successful pandemic control measures. The CEO of iXensor, Dr. Carson Chen, invited by the Society for Promotion of East West Knowledge Transfer, gave a speech during the online conference "Taiwan as a role model in combating COVID-19" on March 2nd, highlighting Taiwan’s digital health capabilities.

iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, utilizes its patented lighting and image sensing PixoTech technology to overcome the current testing limitations of lateral flow immunochromatographic assays, and lower false interpretation risk by human eyes. iXensor’s digitized PixoTest COVID-19 Antigen Testing provides accurate and objective antigen test results in as short as 5 minutes.

In addition, iXensor runs the extra mile to empower people who need to undertake COVID-19 testing and prove their SARS-CoV-2 free status with an encrypted PixoHealth Pass on a mobile phone. Traditionally, testees would only receive test reports in 1-3 days. By deploying iXensor’s digital COVID-19 rapid antigen testing and PixoHealth Pass App, the testees receive immediate test results on the mobile app at no cost. This also eliminates the need for manual record management for healthcare professionals on the frontline.

Moreover, iXensor develops another mobile application, PixoHealth Pass Admin App, for organizations to sustain their business operations easily. This enterprise mobile application is designed to help organizations such as manufactures, corporations, schools, public places, and event organizers verify the authenticity of COVID-19 test results at the point of entry. With a simple, contactless QR code scan, access control is made easy for businesses of all sizes to screen and validate the health status of employees, customers, students, and event participants.

Dr. Carson Chen concluded that “In the digital-savvy era, we harness the power of digital connectivity, combining Taiwan’s strengths in ICT and biotechnology, to shape out the world’s first total solution of smart COVID-19 management. We aspire to support all nations in stopping the ongoing pandemic soon.”

Patrick Liao
iXensor Co., Ltd.
+886 2 8751 1335
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

iXensor CEO talks about reopening the economy with peace of mind via its digital health solution for COVID-19 testing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.