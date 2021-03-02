iXensor CEO talks about reopening the economy with peace of mind via its digital health solution for COVID-19 testing
In the digital-savvy era, we harness the power of digital connectivity, combining Taiwan’s strengths in ICT and biotech, to shape out the world’s first total solution of smart COVID-19 management. ”BONN, GERMANY, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most major economies continue to strive against rising infections and deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, Taiwan has set itself up for an economic revival due to its successful pandemic control measures. The CEO of iXensor, Dr. Carson Chen, invited by the Society for Promotion of East West Knowledge Transfer, gave a speech during the online conference "Taiwan as a role model in combating COVID-19" on March 2nd, highlighting Taiwan’s digital health capabilities.
— Dr. Carson Chen
iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, utilizes its patented lighting and image sensing PixoTech technology to overcome the current testing limitations of lateral flow immunochromatographic assays, and lower false interpretation risk by human eyes. iXensor’s digitized PixoTest COVID-19 Antigen Testing provides accurate and objective antigen test results in as short as 5 minutes.
In addition, iXensor runs the extra mile to empower people who need to undertake COVID-19 testing and prove their SARS-CoV-2 free status with an encrypted PixoHealth Pass on a mobile phone. Traditionally, testees would only receive test reports in 1-3 days. By deploying iXensor’s digital COVID-19 rapid antigen testing and PixoHealth Pass App, the testees receive immediate test results on the mobile app at no cost. This also eliminates the need for manual record management for healthcare professionals on the frontline.
Moreover, iXensor develops another mobile application, PixoHealth Pass Admin App, for organizations to sustain their business operations easily. This enterprise mobile application is designed to help organizations such as manufactures, corporations, schools, public places, and event organizers verify the authenticity of COVID-19 test results at the point of entry. With a simple, contactless QR code scan, access control is made easy for businesses of all sizes to screen and validate the health status of employees, customers, students, and event participants.
Dr. Carson Chen concluded that “In the digital-savvy era, we harness the power of digital connectivity, combining Taiwan’s strengths in ICT and biotechnology, to shape out the world’s first total solution of smart COVID-19 management. We aspire to support all nations in stopping the ongoing pandemic soon.”
Patrick Liao
iXensor Co., Ltd.
+886 2 8751 1335
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn