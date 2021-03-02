NCDOR Launches Application Process for Extra Credit Grants Extension

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced today that it is accepting applications for the $335 Extra Credit Grants through May 31, 2021 for eligible individuals who did not already receive the payments.

The grant program was established in last year’s Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 to assist families with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed Senate Bill 36, which authorized the extension of the program through May 31. While the NCDOR sent more than 1 million checks to North Carolinians last year, some families with qualifying children missed the Oct. 15, 2020 application deadline or did not receive an automatic payment because of a tax preparation software issue external to the NCDOR.

Individuals with qualifying children who were 16 and younger at the end of 2019 who did not already receive the $335 grant may apply through the NCDOR website through May 31. By mid-March, the NCDOR plans to allow bulk applications from tax preparers for those affected by the software issue.

The online and printable paper applications and eligibility information are here.

Payments will be sent by check to eligible applicants as soon as possible. Distribution information will be posted on the NCDOR.gov website as soon as it is available.