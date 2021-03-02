Talisman Solutions Receives 2020 Dallas Award in Medical Billing Category

One of the nation's best in medical billing, and medical coding is the recipient of a prestigious award.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Talisman Solutions today announced that it has received the 2020 Dallas Award in the medical billing category.

"We consider this an honor to be awarded this prestigious award," John Grimani, director of sales and marketing for Talisman Solutions. "This is a testament to our commitment to our customers."

Talisman Solutions has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is also a Torch Award for Ethics recipient. The company has a mission of proactively enable clients to focus on core activities by successfully owning up business activities on their behalf in an efficient, effective and persistent way and bringing value to the relationship by successfully leveraging our domain and technical expertise.

The Dallas Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Dallas area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Dallas Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups. Its mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

Each year, in and around the Dallas area, the Dallas Award Program chooses only the best local businesses. It focuses on companies that have demonstrated their ability to use various marketing methods to grow their business in spite of difficult economic times. The companies chosen exemplify the best of small businesses, often leading through customer service and community involvement.

As to how customers rate Talisman Solutions, one customer identified as Dr. Ranjan Sinha highly recommends them.

"We switched from other billing company to Talisman Solutions about three years ago; Talisman Solutions is easy to work, efficient, improved our profitability, contact us regularly to optimize our medical billing, follow up with insurance contract, consistent, reliable and keep collection current," Sinha recalled, before adding, "Phone calls and emails are returned, and our questions are answered in a productive and timely manner. We are pleased with the results from billing by Talisman Solutions, and I would recommend without reservation."

But Sinha isn't the only one raving about Talisman Solutions. According to Dr. Kevin A. Bishop, "Since we switched our billing to Talisman, we have definitely seen an increase in our monthly income. Talisman always follows up on our outstanding claims, which is something we were definitely lacking from our previous billing companies. They also provide great communication and answer our questions and concerns in a timely matter. I would highly recommend Talisman!"

For more information, please visit talismansolutions.com/about-us and talismansolutions.com/category/blogs.

Talisman Solutions

Talisman Solutions has been serving clients since 2004 and has grown consistently because of our excellent customer service, quality delivery, and reasonable cost. We work with numerous organizations in various geographic across the United States of America.

Contact Details:

17304 Preston Rd, Ste 800

Dallas, TX 75252

United States