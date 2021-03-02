Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Prince Philip moved to new hospital to deal with an infection and check preexisting coronary heart situation

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on February 17 after feeling unwell. The palace later confirmed that he was being treated for an infection.

Philip spent 14 days and 13 nights there — his longest stay in a hospital to date — before he was transferred on Monday to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, also in London, where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition.

St. Bartholomew’s specializes in cardiac care, according to the hospital’s website, which bills it as “Europe’s largest specialised cardiovascular service.”

The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week, according to a statement from the royal communications office.

Prince Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told the UK’s Sky News recently that his father was doing “a lot better” and was looking forward to…

