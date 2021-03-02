FWC announces next steps for the Lake Okeechobee Management Plan

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. that will provide an update on the Lake Okeechobee Management Plan currently in development. The development of lake management plans allows for local stakeholders and FWC staff to jointly craft management targets and approaches that will ensure the long-term well-being of these resources and their benefit to people.

To participate virtually, registering before the event is required. Interested participants will need to register at Register.gotowebinar.com/register/2239401033942149133. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the virtual public meeting online from a computer, tablet or cell phone. Participants unable to view the webinar can listen to the meeting by calling 631-992-3221 and entering the access code 622-458-976. For those unable to attend, materials, including the presentation, will be made available after the meeting on the project website. Go to MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants and click on “learn more” under “Lake Management Plans.” Then scroll down to “Lake Okeechobee.”

Lake Management Plans are comprehensive, covering the FWC’s management of a system’s fish, wildlife and habitats. They are designed to ensure management of fish and wildlife for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. Plans cover management activities within the FWC’s jurisdiction while providing recommendations to partner agencies on items outside of that jurisdiction, such as water levels and water quality. FWC management activities can include, but are not limited to, habitat protection, restoration and enhancement, fish management, and invasive plant management.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For help with technical difficulties before or during the meeting, contact Ben Shepherd at bshepherd@inwoodinc.com or 407-971-8850.

For more information about the Lake Okeechobee Management Plan, contact Mason Smith at Mason.Smith@MyFWC.com or go to MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants and click on “learn more” under “Lake Management Plans.” Then scroll down to “Lake Okeechobee.”