Engagement Management has never been so easy - Insurance Software Solution

tigerlabs Insurance Solution i2go launches a new engagement management feature to allow insurers to interact with their customers easier and more efficiently.

LONDON, UK, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The insurance platform as a service (PaaS), i2go, helps insurance businesses to offer an end-to-end digital experience for customers as well as their system users. Now, i2go launches an Engagement Management feature that enables insurance businesses to offer an outstanding customer experience. i2go is powered by tigerlab.

Powerful alone, better together. The i2go PaaS solution is built according to this philosophy. Multiple features work together to enhance the overall customer engagement.

Due to the lack of engagement in the past, customers usually don’t trust and have negative relationships with insurers. This negative perception makes it more difficult to build a relationship that lasts. In fact, it is known that acquiring new customers is more expensive than maintaining existing ones, especially within the insurance industry where the renewal rate is a key factor for economic success. To reinforce trust, insurers have to perform well at all touchpoints, ease the day-to-day business and perceive the quality of customer-facing employees.

Customer experience is supposed to be the new battleground for insurers, and it is not only big players who can win in the customer engagement game. In fact, smaller brands with a clear focus often engage better. But where to start and how to engage your customer?

As customers are always on the go and easily distracted by something else, insurance businesses not only compete with other insurers but for customer attention in general. Therefore, removing obstacles like login screens or assessing layouts, guarantees that the experience is simple and streamlined to keep customers satisfied. This way, customers can be supported throughout every touchpoint to achieve a seamless experience.

“A configurable API-driven platform like i2go, allows insurers to integrate useful systems such as intelligent chatbots or VoIP service providers for call center integration. ,” says Tobias Bergmann, CEO of tigerlab.

Tobias Bergmann believes that every interaction between insured and insurer, starting from the quotation and payment to claim processes should be personalized. “Insurers have the power to improve the overall customer experience and make insurance businesses more trustworthy.”

The all-in-one solution i2go, allows insurers to serve and communicate with their customers easily on their preferred communication channels and social platforms. This way, insurers can engage through multiple channels and organize tasks or follow-up messages with the activity management and omnichannel management tools.

Now, i2gos newest engagement management feature makes it possible to create targeted lead campaigns easily. Insurers to send segmented and personalized messages or campaigns through multiple channels like email, SMS, or even WhatsApp. By uploading an excel sheet or segmenting existing users within the system, insurers can create a target list. From this list, i2go automatically creates business partners (users) within the system so that salespersons can easily follow up with potential customers. The whole feature is designed with user-friendly drag and drop functionalities to make it easy for system users to learn a new tool. This new feature enables insurers to turn new leads into business opportunities and keep existing customers happy at the same time.



About i2go:

i2go, the Insurance PaaS solution, is powered by tigerlab and launched in 2018. The platform enables insurers to work fully digital and to connect their internal systems to the i2go platform through open APIs. With new features like the No-Code product configurator, engagement management modules, or policy management, tigerlab drives digital change in one of the oldest industries: the insurance industry.