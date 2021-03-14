Ochrona Security Launches Developer-First Platform for Open-Source Python Dependency Management

Ochrona Security, a platform for managing vulnerabilities & license violations in open-source Python dependencies, announced the launch of its new web platform.

Ochrona Security, a developer-first platform for managing security vulnerabilities and license violations in open-source Python dependencies, announced the launch of its new web platform. The company, founded by Andrew Scott and Zach Marks, provides a SaaS based model for developers to monitor open-source software components throughout the entirety of the software development lifecycle. Ochrona alerts developers when an open-source component used in their Python projects becomes vulnerable and flags when components in use violate organizational policies.

“I think we’ve all probably heard some horror stories about what can happen when developers don’t have the tools or aren’t able to monitor the security posture of their open-source dependency usage,” says Scott. “When we looked at the SCA landscape, none of the available solutions addressed the entire SDLC and most other solutions required you to subsidize all of their other supported languages, even if you weren’t using them. We wanted to fix that by going deep on Python, covering all the overlaps between developers and security, and building tooling that is a joy for developers to use.”

Ochrona currently offers multiple clients that allow developers to integrate these security checks at all stages of the development lifecycle. Scott and Marks say the new web portal will provide a convenient way for developers to monitor all open-source components used in their projects.

“Ochrona allows developers to check their dependencies for vulnerabilities and licensing compliance,” says Marks, who emphasizes that security is oftentimes an afterthought with open-source usage. “From the time developers begin writing code, to hooking into CI/CD tooling, to monitoring continuously once their apps reach production - we’ll cover every step. With the release of our new web portal, we can now give developers a centralized view into every dependency being used in their projects.”

The company is in the process of building its developer community and says it currently has a foundation of users spanning across the globe.

“The Python community is simultaneously very deep-knit and segmented,” says Scott. “There have been incredible tools and technologies built in recent years using Python for data science and ML, as well as security, finance, and enterprise applications. Because of this, there’s often not security tools that are one-size-fits all, so we wanted to address that.”

To learn more about Ochrona Security, visit https://ochrona.dev. If you’re a Python developer looking to join the Ochrona’s free community, you can sign up at https://signup.ochrona.dev.