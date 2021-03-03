ETAP & HyperloopTT partner on Sustainable Energy Systems
ETAP collaborates with HyperloopTT to design & operate hyperloop systems, including prototypes & commercial sites in UAE & USA, utilizing green technologies.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETAP, the leading provider of intelligent, model-driven power systems solutions and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) announced a collaboration to deliver end-to-end lifecycle digitization, sustainability, and resiliency for Hyperloop ultra-fast transportation system.
ETAP will establish a comprehensive digital twin of the HyperloopTT electrical system using a model-centric unified engineering approach on its Design & Operate platform. The engineering teams will collaborate on the first commercial HyperloopTT system, starting from conceptual design, detailed engineering to substation control & monitoring and asset performance. Additionally, ETAP will support HyperloopTT during procurement and construction as well as bridging the gap between design and operation phases.
ETAP is unparalleled in complex power systems,” states Andres De Leon, CEO of HyperloopTT.“ Adding their expertise to our own will ensure HyperloopTT systems are more efficient and sustainable than any high-speed transportation system currently on the market.”
“HyperloopTT represents the immediate future of sustainable ultra-rapid transportation,” said ETAP CEO, Dr. Farrokh Shokooh. “Being part of the design & delivery of a new style of transportation integrated with solar & energy storage demonstrates our shared commitment towards carbon neutrality and innovation, making this collaboration truly ideal.”
About HyperloopTT
Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced collaborative business model, HyperloopTT is creating the first new form of transportation in over a century.
Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team of more than 800 engineers, creatives and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 50 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in North and South America, the Middle East and Europe.
