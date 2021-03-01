Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 NASP State Championships to Be Virtual Event

NASHVILLE --- Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) annual state championships will be a virtual event.

Participating schools will have the month of March to complete the competition and submit their scores. The competition is divided into the elementary school, middle school, and high school divisions. The scores will serve as a qualifier for the NASP National Championships in May. For information on the event or NASP, contact TWRA’s Don Crawford at don.crawford@tn.gov.

Last year’s tournament was cancelled shortly after Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 14 on March 12 declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.

Sponsored by the TWRA, Tennessee began NASP in late 2004 with 12 pilot schools participating in the program. More than 500 schools now participate in the program. NASP is a 2-8 week curriculum taught during school that teaches International style target archery.

---TWRA---

