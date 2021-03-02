ClassFoods.com Offers 5 Domain Portfolios Ready To Enter the Gourmet Food Delivery DTC (Direct To Consumer) Industry.
E-Commerce Opportunity To Enter Exploding Shopify Drop Shipping Business; Expected To Reach $200B Industry By 2025.
ClassFoods.com has no inventory, is a completely “hands off” drop shipping business, and our marketing reach is worldwide; no inventory, spoilage, or other traditional expenses.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A network of 5 unique portfolios, containing over 100+ domain brands of premium food delivery sites that will offer consumers the opportunity to order Prime Steaks, Lobsters, King Crab Legs, Ahi Tuna, Wagyu Steaks and more from the highest quality food suppliers directly to their front door. This venture can take advantage of the explosive growth in premium food delivery services WORLDWIDE and is now available for acquisition or joint venture opportunities.
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media
Also included are Monthly Subscription Clubs, along with keyword heavy brands that will allow each portfolio to excel in Google search. Consumers do not have ready access to fresh Seafood, Prime Steaks, Salmon and more in their local grocery stores. They may be able to buy choice cuts, or frozen seafood; but none match the highest qualities that these networks will be able to deliver, with overnight or 2 day shipping, right to their doors without ever having to leave their homes.
Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media, Inc, states: “The world is changing. In 2019, 70% of purchases were done in brick and mortar stores, with 30% done online. Now, the numbers have reversed: 70% of all purchases are online; 30% in brick and mortar. By 2023, it is projected to be 83% online; 17% brick and mortar. We have noticed the birth of “Ghost and Cloud Kitchens” and the hundreds of millions of dollars that have been raised to support their concept; ours is better, and here is why: they still have a physical location, overhead, employees, equipment, inventory, spoilage, insurance, and everything associated with a traditional restaurant…plus they have a limited delivery area, usually 5-10 miles in a specific geographic area. ClassFoods.com has no inventory, is a completely “hands off” drop shipping business, and our marketing reach is worldwide; no inventory, spoilage, or other traditional expenses.”
Utilizing the existing exceptional Shopify Drop Shipping software will allow the buyer to launch digitally quickly without expensive and time consuming custom software development. There are 5 unique portfolios available; they can be acquired individually, or together as a package to better serve numerous custom niches. The portfolios are as follows:
FrontDoorMarketPlace.com
FrontDoorSteak.com
FrontDoorLobster.com
FrontDoorSteaks.com
FrontDoorLobsters.com
FrontDoorSeafood.com
FrontDoorSpirits.com
FrontDoorPasta.com
FrontDoorVegan.com
FrontDoorKeto.com
FrontDoorLowCarb.com
FrontDoorMonthly.com
FrontDoorFruit.com
FrontDoorLocal.com
FrontDoorHalibut.com
FrontDoorSalmon.com
FrontDoorTuna.com
FrontDoorRackOfLamb.com
FrontDoorPrimeRib.com
FrontDoorWagyu.com
FrontDoorKingCrabLegs.com
FrontDoorKosher.com
FirstClassGourmet.com
FirstClassSteak.com
FirstClassLobster.com
FirstClassSalmon.com
FirstClassHalibut.com
FirstClassRibs.com
FirstClassPasta.com
FirstClassKeto.com
FirstClassLowCarb.com
FirstClassMonthly.com
FirstClassLobsterTails.com
FirstClassSeaBass.com
FirstClassChops.com
FirstClassRackOfLamb.com
FirstClassWagyu.com
FirstClassKingCrabLegs.com
FirstClassTuna.com
FirstClassFish.com
FirstClassRibEye.com
FirstClassNYStrip.com
FirstClassKosherMarket.com
SourceGourmetFoods.com
SourceSteaks.com
SourceLobster.com
SourceSalmon.com
SourceLobsterTails.com
SourceHalibut.com
SourceRibs.com
SourcePrimeRib.com
SourceRackOfLamb.com
SourceWagyu.com
SourceFilet.com
SourceKingCrabLegs.com
SourceRibEye.com
SourceNYStrip.com
SourceFishMarket.com
SourceSteak.com
SourceLobsters.com
SourceKeto.com
SourceLowCarb.com
SourceTuna.com
SourceLiveLobster.com
SourceKosher.com
FiveStarGourmetMarket.com
FiveStarSteaks.com
FiveStarLobsters.com
FiveStarRibs.com
FiveStarPrimeRib.com
FiveStarWagyu.com
FiveStarHalibut.com
FiveStarRackOfLamb.com
FiveStarPasta.com
FiveStarKeto.com
FiveStarLowCarb.com
FiveStarLobsterTails.com
FiveStarKingCrabLegs.com
FiveStarSeaBass.com
FiveStarFishMarket.com
FiveStarMonthly.com
FiveStarTuna.com
FiveStarKosherMarket.com
SignatureGourmetMarket.com
SignatureLobsterTails.com
SignatureLobster.com
SignatureHalibut.com
SignatureRackOfLamb.com
SignatureTuna.com
SignaturePrimeRib.com
SignatureAhi.com
SignatureLobsters.com
SignatureSalmon.com
SignatureKingCrabLegs.com
SignatureFilet.com
SignatureNYStrip.com
SignaturePrimeSteaks.com
SignatureSeafoodMarket.com
SignatureKeto.com
SignatureMonthly
SignatureLowCarb.com
SignatureKosherFoods.com
Also included are 2 brands that will power the Monthly Subscription Services:
SteaksOfTheMonth.com
SteaksOfTheMonthClub.com
Also poised to take advantage of text based marketing, the following brands are included:
TEXTSteak.com
TEXTLobster.com
These portfolios represent exceptional opportunities for existing organizations already operating within the gourmet food delivery industry, or investors/companies desiring to enter the DTC “Direct To Consumer” business. Additional information can be found at ClassFoods.com. For inquiries, contact Mercaldo directly at Fred@GeocentricMedia.com.
