Bayview Therapy Announces Coral Springs Expansion
Female entrepreneur and founder of Bayview Therapy, Dr. Kate Campbell, has expanded her counseling and psychology group practice in Coral Springs, Florida.
Over the past decade, we’ve helped thousands of children, families, and adults live happier, more fulfilled lives. We’re excited for the opportunity to serve the Coral Springs and Parkland community.”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayview Therapy a counseling and psychology group practice located in Fort Lauderdale is pleased to announce they have expanded with a second location in Coral Springs to better serve Parkland, Coconut Creek, and West Boca Raton surrounding communities.
— Dr. Kate Campbell, Founder
Bayview Therapy was founded in 2011 by Kate Campbell, Ph.D. - a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with an entrepreneurial spirit. Bayview quickly became one of the most trusted names in South Florida for comprehensive counseling and psychological services.
“We have a spa-like atmosphere that makes therapy very relaxing and approachable. Our team includes expert therapists and psychologists who specialize in different areas and are passionate about making a difference in our community.” Says Founder and CEO, Dr. Kate Campbell.
Bayview Therapy offers individual counseling, couples counseling, family counseling, and psychological evaluations for children, teens, and adults dealing with a variety of challenges across the lifespan. The Bayview team offers flexible hours, evening and weekend appointments, and provides counseling in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Dr. Campbell shared, “Over the past decade, we’ve helped thousands of children, families, and adults live happier, more fulfilled lives. We’re excited for the opportunity to serve the Coral Springs and Parkland community. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a mental health epidemic and our community needs mental health support now more than ever. ”
Sessions are conveniently available online through a secure telehealth platform or in person at the Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs offices. Visit www.BayviewTherapy.com for more information or call 954.391.5305 to connect with a therapist today.
About Bayview Therapy
Bayview Therapy is a premier counseling and psychology group practice founded by Dr. Kate Campbell with two locations in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs, Florida. The team offers comprehensive counseling and psychological services for people dealing with a broad range of challenges across the lifespan. They provide counseling for children, teens, and adults dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma/PTSD, grief, addiction, parenting struggles, relationship challenges, and more.
Dr. Kate Campbell
Bayview Therapy
+1 954-391-5305
info@bayviewtherapy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn