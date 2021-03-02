Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. Updates
ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc.
Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. (OTC PINK:HVCW) is pleased to update it’s shareholders and the public in general. The company in its efforts to adhere to full disclosure practices has recently accomplished the task below:
• By Unanimous Written Consent of the Board (UWC), appointed Mr. Jeffrey M. Canouse CEO, effective January 4 2021
• Have applied to OTC Markets
• Have completed FYE 2019 Financials and plan to post those financials at the earliest time available.
• Recently became current in its financial obligations with Action Stock Transfer, it’s transfer agent.
• Our current shares outstanding are 3,001,563,7744 and are Transfer Agent Verified on OTC Markets.
About Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc.
Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. (HVCW) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
CONTACT:
Jeffrey M. Canouse
SOURCE: Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc.
Email: jeffcanouse@gmail.com
Phone: 770-235-3107
Harrison Vickers
+1 770-235-3107
