Diyotta Launches AI Driven, Cloud Data Pipeline Platform for Enterprise Business

Datom, a self-service multi-cloud, multi-data warehouse SaaS cloud data integration platform released March 2, 2021.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diyotta, a leader in data integration tools announces the launch of its new cloud-based solution, Datom. Designed for enterprise, it removes the barriers typically associated with getting data to the cloud. By allowing businesses to harness their data so they can move it easily and securely to the world’s most popular data warehouses and access insights immediately.
“To compete, a modern enterprise must be data informed. One of the biggest challenges enterprises face implementing a “data first” strategy is they waste too many precious resources struggling to centralize their data to enable meaningful analysis. That is the #1 problem Datom solves. It’s fast, simple and works seamlessly, across the cloud, multi-cloud, on-premise and hybrid platforms” said Sanjay Vyas, Diyotta CEO.
Meet Datom.ai, an enterprise grade cloud data pipeline platform that brings together all your datoms (/ˈdādom,ˈdadom/ - smallest piece of information). Datom, allows you to bring insight into your organization in an instant. You can move millions of rows of data in minutes and natively connect to 150 of the most popular internal and external applications, databases, files, and events including Microsoft SQL Server, Salesforce & Oracle. It requires no code or programming skills to build simple, data pipelines and securely, transfer your encrypted data to leading cloud warehouses like Snowflake, Google Big Query, Amazon Redshift and Azure Synapse.
“The growing demand for data analytics across all industries and fast, cost efficient way data warehouses and tools like ours enable frictionless data integration is one of the major drivers for cloud-based technologies, said Vyas. Datom is fully automated, maintenance free and can be used by anybody so it’s exceptionally resource friendly. Its low cost, usage-based pricing makes data analytics affordable and easily accessible whatever your business size or industry.”
Mark Robinson, CIO, of leading UK based, Health and Research Analytics platform Imosphere, was one of the many businesses looking for a tool to move on-premise data to the cloud. He wanted to mobilize his data without operational burden and was interested in leveraging Datom with his existing cloud warehouse, Snowflake. After using Datom he said, “The software performed excellently. It just worked! The UI was easy to use and gave me plenty of feedback on my data loads progress. I find Datom to be a robust and easy-to-use solution.”
About Diyotta
Diyotta is removing the barriers in data integration to enable hassle-free data analytics at an enterprise scale. Diyotta provides next-generation data integration tools. Our mission is to simplify and steam data ingestion and transformation, so data analytics teams can do what they do best. Discover new ideas, drive innovation, and inspire change. We provide an engine-free data integration platform that makes it easy to integrate huge volumes of data from any source to any target, whether on-premises, in the Cloud, or hybrid environments. Datom is part of Diyotta Inc. which is headquartered in Charlotte North Carolina. Diyotta works with Enterprises like Sprint, Scotiabank, Clearsense, Home Depot, and Canadian Tire trust Diyotta technology for their data platform & operations. Diyotta is a technology partner of Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Snowflake, Cloudera, ThoughtSpot, and Splice Machine
