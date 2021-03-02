New Smart Smoke Alarm Offers Improved Safety and Convenience
Home Safety Product Company X-Sense Utilizes the Most Advanced Technology to Protect Lives, Homes and BelongingsNEW YORK, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety never takes the day off with the new X-Sense Smart Smoke Detector, powered by the company’s proprietary technology and technological innovation. The XS01-WT Smoke Detector is the best smart home tech device that every home should possess to get safer life, according to a X-Sense spokesperson. It’s urgently needed, too. Eighty percent of fire deaths are due to inhalation of toxic smoke. Fire security devices sense smoke early to warn occupants with a loud siren so they can get out before being intoxicated by smoke.
“X-Sense is continuously innovating, delivering smarter ways to contribute to a safer home, safer family, and a safer world,” said a company spokesperson. “In addition, quality is an intense focus for us, as people’s safety is on the line with our smoke detectors.”
Smart home tech products are finding their places in every house. Smart smoke detectors function the same as traditional smoke alarms do, alerting homeowners to fire and smoke. The XS01-WT WiFi Smoke Detector’s improved and upgraded sensor is more sensitive to smoke and fire and quickly notifies homeowners of fire, allowing families to escape from their homes quickly and safely.
Smart products have the added benefit of their usage and management being easier than ever. Smart smoke detectors provide homeowners with the ability to send alerts to mobile phones and the option to turn off the false alarms even if homeowners are miles away from home. In addition, with the connection to the Wi-Fi network, homeowners are free from the risk associated with wired connections. It also comes with a photoelectric sensor that reduces false alarms. All X-Sense products undergo extensive testing by both X-Sense’s quality control team and third-party certification authorities.
Features of the XS01-WT WiFi Smoke Detector include:
• Real-time notification on smartphone whenever an alarm sounds
• Continuous checks of battery status and Wi-Fi connection
• Capability to silence any annoying alarms via the app
• Upgraded photoelectric sensor that significantly increases the alarm’s sensitivity
• Easy installation of the smoke alarm—connects to Wi-Fi in a few minutes
The XS01-WT WiFi Smoke Detector is available for $39.99 and includes worldwide free shipping. It comes with a 5-year warranty. Customers can get 10 percent off with the coupon code XSENSE10.
About X-Sense
X-Sense is a global leader in home safety products, including smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and combination smoke and CO alarms. Since the company’s founding, it has been committed to building the most reliable home safety products for people all around the world. X-Sense’s mission is to help protect lives, homes and belongings—helping everyone live a safe and comfortable life. The company currently has customers in more than 48 countries and a wide range of home safety products, services and solutions, with an ever-expanding global footprint throughout Europe, the United States, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America.
For more information about X-Sense visit www.x-sense.com and for information about the XS01-WT WiFi Smoke Detector visit https://bit.ly/3kddN5b
