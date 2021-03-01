Negative Interest Rates: Taking Stock of the Experience So Far

Starting in 2012 several central banks introduced negative interest rate policies (NIRP) that brought up many important questions: To what extent would negative policy rates be transmitted to other interest rates? Would there be counterproductive effects, with economic agents hoarding cash and financial intermediaries reducing lending? Would the introduction of NIRP bring about disruptions in the functioning of financial markets? Moreover, NIRP was and remains politically controversial. Because the COVID-19 crisis emerged in an environment wherein many central banks lack conventional monetary policy space, the topic is back in the forefront.

