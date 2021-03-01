Classic Honda of Midland Becomes Most Followed Dealership in West Texas
Classic Honda of Midland has built a reputation of excellence and its social media following further sets it above its competition.MIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Honda of Midland has reached a new milestone of nearly 14,000 followers on its Facebook page, making it the most followed car dealership in all of West Texas. Since its start in 2015, Classic Honda of Midland has been recognized as the fastest-growing Honda Dealership in the Permian Basin. Facebook has been a useful tool for Classic Honda of Midland, as they use the social media platform to interact with and educate potential customers on everything from inventory to the overall buying process.
Classic Honda established itself as the leader of digital advertising but pairs it with a traditional experience for in-person interaction with customers. Those customers have helped to build the dealership into what it is today.
General Manager Martin Villarreal says, "Hitting 14,000 followers on Facebook is significant to us at Classic Honda of Midland. We value every follower and want to thank each of them for supporting us. Most of all, we enjoy all the interactions and engagement we get with our followers. We believe our success comes from our openness and transparency, both on Facebook and online."
Classic Honda of Midland was recently awarded DealerRater's 2021 Dealer of the Year Award, which recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada who deliver outstanding customer service, based on consumer reviews written on DealerRater.com.
