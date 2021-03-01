Savage River State Forest Rolls Out Online Reservations

March 1, 2021

Customers Can Now Book Several Campsites at Big Run

Savage River State Forest

Campers looking to reserve a campsite on Maryland’s public lands can now use the Department of Natural Resources online reservation system to book one of 18 primitive sites at Savage River State Forest’s Big Run campground in Garrett County.

Most of Maryland’s state forests allow camping and have used a first-come, first-serve method. The state’s reservation website, parkreservations.maryland.gov — operated by the Maryland Park Service — allows users to browse hundreds of campsites on state-owned public lands — from backpack camping to cabins, beachfront to forest — and reserve their space ahead of time.

Savage River joins Pocomoke on the Eastern Shore among state forests that are currently available to reserve online. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will continue expanding the system to provide this service for more campers in more locations.

“This is a really exciting new step for the Maryland Forest Service, and is part of our goal to provide a higher level of customer service,” Acting State Forester Kenneth Jolly said, “This is a great benefit especially to those who make the long drive to Garrett County to enjoy one of the great, natural locations in Maryland.”

Primitive sites are those that do not have electric or sewer hookup or amenities such as tables or campfire rings. At Big Run, some sites are suitable for pop-up camper, trailer, or RV, while others are tent camping only. Campers should check the reservation system for details.