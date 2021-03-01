Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Acquisition Complete for 212-Acre Addition to Pocomoke River State Park

Two Parcels Add Conservation and Recreational Opportunities

Photo of Pocomoke River

Photo by Ranger Curtis Dale

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has completed its acquisition of 212 acres in Worcester County for an addition to Pocomoke River State Park. This property includes the former Nassawango Golf Course with 1,400 linear feet of shoreline on the Pocomoke River. 

The property was acquired with Program Open Space funds and consists of two parcels near Snow Hill. The Board of Public Works unanimously approved the acquisition on Nov. 18, 2020.

This purchase provides for permanent conservation of a variety of significant natural resources including riparian forest along the Pocomoke River and a three-acre pond with waterfowl habitat. The newly acquired lands will provide an additional access point for the Pocomoke River Water Trail and expand recreational opportunities for hiking, biking, and picnicking. 

“This acquisition is a significant opportunity to expand protected lands in Worcester County and to restore a former golf course to a natural landscape. The property’s proximity to the Pocomoke River and Pocomoke State Forest present a great opportunity to preserve a very large tract of ecologically important lands and also provide interpretive and recreational experiences to Maryland residents and visitors,” said Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina. “We look forward to initiating restoration work on this property and expanding access to this unique and beautiful region of the Lower Eastern Shore.”  

The department will begin development of a strategic management plan for the property that will include recreational access and trail development planning, and provide opportunity for public input.

