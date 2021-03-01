Cumberland House Knoxville Hotel Springs into the Season with Three New Memorable Experiences
Three New Springtime Outdoors Experiences at Cumberland House Knoxville Hotel, Tapestry Collection by HiltonKNOXVILLE, TN, US, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the kick-off of spring, the recently-opened Cumberland House Knoxville Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, added three new unique experiences for guests and visitors that will launch on the first day of the season — March 20 — and run through Labor Day, September 6.
As we recover from a year of quarantine and being stuck inside, the hotel offers perfect-for-springtime packages, which include include a Picnic in the Park, Great Outdoors and Yappy Hour with adoptable dogs. To book any of the three packages, please call 865-971-4663.
The Picnic in the Park experience includes an outdoor adventure just steps away from the hotel at the historic World’s Fair Park, site of the Knoxville 1982 World’s Fair, where 11 million visitors and 22 nations celebrated to showcase the diverse achievements of various countries. The 1982 Fair was the last successful World's Fair held in the U.S. and first ever held in the South. The Tennessee Amphitheater and Sunsphere, which form the backdrop of World’s Fair Park, are the only standing structures from the 1982 event.
The Picnic in the Park Package also offers:
One-night accommodations
A picnic basket stocked with wine and local Tennessee favorites
A complimentary Cumberland Hotel blanket to take home as a keepsake
The Picnic in the Park Package rate begins at $159 per night.
The Great Outdoors Package takes you through Knoxville, Tenn., where guests can enjoy adventures like kayaking, hiking and other excursions curated by the nature-loving staff at the hotel. The experience is in collaboration with local partners such as Knoxville Adventure Collective and iJams.
The Great Outdoors Package begins at $299, based on double occupancy.
The Yappy Hour Package is in partnership with Knoxville’s Young-Williams Center (YWAC), a no-kill animal shelter whose mission is to lead the community to end pet homelessness, promote animal welfare and enhance the human-animal bond, and includes:
Opportunities for meeting and event guests to experience Yappy Hour during their meeting or special event hosted at the hotel
Two-hour cuddles with pets with the assistance of YWAC on-site staff
Pets are also available for adoption and the adoption can be arranged on site with the YWAC staff.
The Yappy Hour Package costs $500.
The Package is booked directly through the hotel and is available daily—with 48 hours advanced notice.
About Cumberland House Knoxville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
The Cumberland House Knoxville, a sleek and modern hotel, which opened in November 2020 and is located just minutes away from downtown Knoxville, is the latest addition to Tapestry Collection, one of Hilton's 17 market-leading brands. The 7-story, 130-room hotel is just minutes from Knoxville’s biggest attractions, including the Knoxville Convention Center, the University of Tennessee, the Sunsphere and downtown Knoxville. More information is available by visiting the Cumberland House Knoxville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton website, on Instagram at @cumberlandhouseknoxville or by calling 865-971-4663.
