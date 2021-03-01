The Colorado Business Roundtable Launches Faces of Business Campaign

Campaign profiles 20 real-life business owners, employers and employees from every age group and demographic.

Business is a force for good for Colorado. Behind each business are people who represent and lead their businesses. They come from every walk of life. They are community. They are our neighbors.” — Debbie Brown, president, Colorado Business Roundtable

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT) premiered its advertising campaign called “Faces of Business” at the organization’s February 22 State of the State live virtual event with Governor Jared Polis.

The “Faces of Business” campaign profiles 20 real-life business owners, employers and employees from every age group and demographic. The campaign is uplifting, non-political and non-partisan and demonstrates how the main ingredient of businesses are people.

“Business is a force for good for Colorado. When business succeeds, communities succeed, we all succeed. That is the core message of the Colorado Business Roundtable,” says Debbie Brown, Colorado Business Roundtable President. “But, behind each business are people who represent and lead their businesses. They come from every walk of life. They are part of our communities. They are our neighbors.”

The “Faces of Business” campaign kicks off on March 2 in ColoradoBIZ Magazine’s ColoradoBIZ Daily. The businessmen and women featured in the campaign segments will be showcased both in the Daily and on a special Faces of Business landing page on COBRT’s website at https://www.cobrt.com/faces-of-business/

Once launched, COBRT will expand the campaign statewide.

The ad features Coloradans sharing this theme:

Businesses aren’t buildings. Businesses are people. We are the faces of business. I am the face of business. We come from every walk of life. We dare to dream, and we work hard to provide for our families. We care deeply about those who work with us -- their goals and their dreams – and our businesses are a force for good.

Business owners being spotlighted in phase one of the campaign include:

● Habab Bala, Information Security Analyst at Arrow Electronics; Helen Hayes, Founder/CEO at Activate Workforce Solutions

● Jose Beteta & Tami Maldonado-Vega, Co-Founders at Racies Brewing Company

● Lloyd Lewis, CEO & President at arc Thrift Stores

“Business can be challenging, especially now. But it’s always exciting, energizing, fulfilling and rewarding,” says Brown. “Our Faces of Business reflect Colorado’s independent spirit. They are filled with purpose, pride and passion. And they love giving back to our communities.”

About the Colorado Business Roundtable

The Colorado Business Roundtable engages with elected leaders, business and nonprofit leaders, and other strategic allies to improve the business climate in our state by unapologetically amplifying the voice of business across all four corners of Colorado.

See the first campaign spot here:

Business Means to Me - 30 seconds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H1G-GwUEGQ&feature=emb_logo

COBRT Faces of Business_What Business Means to Me